Netflix’s ‘Atypical’ Officially Renewed For Fourth — And Final — Season

The 10-episode final season of 'Atypical' will likely air in 2021.

According to TV Line, Netflix has just officially renewed its hit drama series, Atypical, for a fourth season. However, for fans of the TV series that delves into the everyday tribulations of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), who is on the autism spectrum, the news is bittersweet as Netflix also confirmed that this would be the final season of the series.

The series creator, Robia Rashid, released the following statement regarding Season 4.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical. And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Along with Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers, and Fivel Stewart, are all expected to return for the final season.

Beth Dubber / Netflix

The announcement was made via video. The clip opened by reminding viewers of what they love the most about the series that aims to bring further awareness for those who are on the autism spectrum but does so in a humorous manner. Refreshing fans about their favorite characters and the relationships formed, the short clip ends by announcing that the final season will only be available on Netflix.

While no premiere date was announced, TV Line believes that the final season will run for 10 episodes and premiere some time in 2021. The third installment of this series premiered in November of last year, which means there will be a significant break between the two seasons should the 2021 schedule be correct. Of course, viewers will just have to wait for another official announcement from the streaming giant regarding this.

While fans are disappointed that the series will not continue beyond Season 4, they are thankful that the renewal came before the season aired. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers were devastated when Netflix canceled The OA after a cliffhanger finale for Season 2. By renewing Atypical now, it gives the writers a chance to close off the series with a, hopefully, satisfying conclusion.

Seasons 1 – 3 of Atypical is currently streaming on Netflix.