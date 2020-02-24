Rush Limbaugh Says Coronavirus Is Being ‘Weaponized’ To Take Down Donald Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh used the Monday broadcast of his eponymous show to speak about the coronavirus and his belief that it is being used to damage the presidency of Donald Trump, who awarded him the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union Address earlier this month.

“It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump,” Limbaugh said, per Breitbart. “I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus.”

Limbaugh noted the talk of the coronavirus epidemic being on the verge of a pandemic and suggested this was “media hype.” He claimed that 98 percent of people with the coronavirus survive, likely referring to the World Health Organization (WHO) report that noted that 2 percent of confirmed cases led to death as of January 29, 2020.

Despite Limbaugh’s comment, Dr. Maria van Kerkhove noted that it is still early in the stages of the virus’ spread to make a statement on the mortality rate.

“What I can add to that is… what we can say to date is how many people have died out of those that have been reported to us and I think it’s very early to make any conclusive statements about what the overall mortality rate will be. This number may change.”

Nevertheless, Limbaugh claimed the respiratory system virus is likely a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is currently “being weaponized.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, a report from the South China University of Technology claimed the virus might have originated in the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC). However, no reports have yet suggested the virus was being developed as a bioweapon.

“All superpower nations weaponize bioweapons. They experiment with them,” Limbaugh said, pointing to previous reports that Russians have “weaponized fentanyl.”

Although Limbaugh said he isn’t trying to convince people to their guard down, he nevertheless said he believes the coverage of the coronavirus is a “hyped, panic-filled” snapshot of its spread.

“Exactly how the media deals with these things to create audience, readership, interest, clicks what have you,” he concluded.

Fox News' Jesse Watters isn't a fan of Trump's tweet saying everything is under control on the coronavirus: "Yeah, he's going to get whacked for this, especially if this keeps up and things go south, Democrats are going to say that the coronavirus is this president’s Katrina" pic.twitter.com/Q5qJoCMNsb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2020

Although Trump claims the coronavirus is under control in the United States, Politico reports that his administration is preparing for a possible outbreak. According to the publication, Trump has privately voiced fears about the spread of the virus, which has already impacted the U.S. stock market amid the president’s re-election bid.

Chris Meekins, a former Trump administration Department of Health & Human Services emergency-preparedness official, said coronavirus pandemic that damages U.S. health and economic stability is currently the most significant threat now facing Trump’s re-election bid.