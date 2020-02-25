Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Flaunts Fantastic Curves In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’-Inspired Costume

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri delighted fans by uploading a Instagram photo, in which she wore a revealing costume inspired by the popular manga and anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The brief video shows the social media sensation dressed as a variation of the character Mitsuri Kanroji. Her revealing costume featured a pink kimono adorned with a cherry blossom pattern. The ensemble left little to the imagination and put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

She sported a pastel pink-and-green wig styled in Mitsuri’s signature pigtail braids. In order to further resemble the Demon Slayer, she also wore green contact lenses. Jessica completed the cosplay with a realistic replica of the character’s sword, a sizable floral headpiece, and a green parasol. In addition, the bombshell wore a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, bright pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

During the clip, Jessica is seen spinning her parasol and tilting her head, as she smiled brightly.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer asked her followers for their anime suggestions.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill Jessica’s request.

“Not new, but Black Clover is pretty dope! Took me a sec to get into with a screaming protagonist lmao but [it’s] actually really good. You might have already watched it,” wrote one commenter.

“Just started watching Diabolik Lovers! It’s basically like a vampire fanfiction made animated it’s great,” added another commenter.

Many of Jessica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely stunning,” gushed a fan.

“You’re a Goddess, and [the] best cosplayer ever!!” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The model has not yet responded to the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are well aware, Jessica has a tendency to upload photos of herself cosplaying as characters from movies, television shows, and video games. Recently, she drove fans wild by wearing a revealing, handmade costume, which featured a skimpy bikini, that resembled a Kirin armor set from the role-playing game, Monster Hunter. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was uploaded.