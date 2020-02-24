Jayson Tatum Got A Giant New Tattoo With An Obvious Grammatical Error & Fans Mocked Him For It

Fans roasted the Celtics player for the blatant mistake on the ink taking up nearly half his back.

Jayson Tatum showed off his new back tattoo on social media and fans noticed a blatant mistake on the piece. The NBA All-Star was roasted by fans on Twitter for the obvious grammatical error.

The Boston Celtics forward is enjoying a career year on the court and just took part in his first NBA All-Star game. According to Basketball Reference he is putting up 22.9 points per game along with seven rebounds, which is even more impressive considering he is still only 21-years-old.

Although things are going great for him on the court this year it’s a recent off-court decision that had fans mocking him online. The third-year pro got a tattoo that took up the majority of his upper back. This bible-inspire ink was supposed to read as “God’s Will” but the artist forgot the apostrophe.

“Gods Will,” is scrolled in giant letters across Tatum’s back.

Tatum posted a picture on Snapchat with his shirt off so fans could get a full view of the artwork. Rop Lopez of The Athletic took a screenshot and shared it on Twitter without mentioning the missing apostrophe but fans noticed the grammatical error right away.

Jayson Tatum got a new tattoo pic.twitter.com/n6tgqMrCgR — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 22, 2020

They flooded the replies with jokes about what the tattoo could mean.

“What will the gods do I wonder,” one person wrote.

“Gods will ink grammatically incorrect tats all over your back,” a Twitter user replied.

Two fans shared an exchange where they joked that this was only part one of a large gods-themed tattoo the Celtic was getting.

“You guys keep correcting his tat, but he’s obviously talking about Greek ‘Gods’,” the first fan suggested.

“It’s just the beginning of a full back tattoo. He’ll finish it later. The suspense is killing me tho,” the other fan replied, “Gods will… have a party for Zeus?”

Another Twitter user asked why people bothered getting tattoos they can’t even see themselves.

There is a bible verse from Proverbs referenced at the bottom the artwork which says to put your trust in god and he will guide you in the right direction.

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths,” Proverbs 3:5-6 per the New International Version provided by BibleGateway.

The NBA All-Star has showed off large tattoos of his in the past. He has big pieces on each of his upper thighs. One is an ode to his hometown St. Louis, Missouri, and the other is a photo of his father holding him as a kid.