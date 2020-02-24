‘Playboy’ Smokeshow Brennah Black Gets Soaking Wet In Sultry Pool Photos

Brennah Black got soaking wet in a sexy series of poolside shots that were shared on her page earlier today. The Texas native has posted a variety of different photos this past weekend, including one in lacy black lingerie and another in a low-cut top. In the latest update that was added to her account, the model switched it up and slipped into her swimsuit for not just one but two brand-new images.

Black geotagged herself at Splash as she posed in the middle of a pool. The Playboy model rocked a sheer white swimsuit that showcased plenty of cleavage as it dipped low into her chest. Only the top of the swimwear was visible in the image since the rest of her body was submerged underwater.

The stunner appeared to have just gone under as she wore her long locks soaking wet while holding them in both of her hands. She added a pair of dangly earrings to the look, as well as a dainty necklace. The second photo in the deck was similar to the first — only that time, she let her hair go from her hands. In both of the shots, the model rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

In the caption, the social media star dug deep, sharing that she loves people who teach her things. Since the update went live on her page, it’s attracted a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes, in addition to well over 200 comments. Most Instagrammers took to the photo to let Black know that her body looks incredible while countless others commented on the underwater aspect. A few more had no words and used their choice of emoji instead.

“Wow you lil dream,” one fan raved, adding a few red hearts and heart-eye emoji.

“Hi love, what a erotic beauty amazing love u too much,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a few smiley faces and flower emoji.

“You are something else,” another follower chimed in.

“If aliens had landed on earth and saw u they definitely would not leave,” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the social media sensation sizzled in another hot look that was shared for her fans, that time wearing a curve-hugging white bodysuit that plunged low into her chest. The outfit featured a few buttons down the middle and also allowed her to reveal a little cleavage. That photo racked up a ton of attention from her followers.