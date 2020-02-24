‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Here’s What Happened To Everyone Trapped In The Cave

Trapped by a massive herd of walkers, a group of survivors attempts to escape in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Since the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, viewers have been wondering about the fates of those characters trapped in a cave by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) massive herd of walkers. As previously reported by Screen Rant, Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) were all trapped. And, by the end of Episode 9, it appeared that two of these characters had died. However, as Newsweek points out, this might actually be a fake-out by AMC in order to build tension regarding the situation.

In Episode 8, the group had been trying to locate the walker herd collected by the Whisperers and being used as a threat against the communities in order to get them to remain within the assigned boundaries. However, by the end of the episode, the group had been trapped in a cave and surrounded by the very walkers they had been searching for, thanks to Alpha luring them there.

Episode 9 dove straight into this group and saw them trying to escape after Alpha left them there. Daryl led the group to relative safety and they continued to traverse the dark tunnels of the cave in order to escape. Locating rickety mine shafts, the group knew that they must be close to the surface and they were eager to be free of their claustrophobic confines.

Jace Downs / AMC

However, a discarded box of dynamite blew at the least opportune time and the fates of Connie and Magna now hang in the balance.

Connie’s distraught sister, Kelly blamed Carol for the unfortunate event as this character was the one who had followed Alpha into the cave and trapped them all in the first place as well as being the one who also wanted to blow up the herd with the dynamite. Carol admitted that she was at fault in this regard. However, it did not change matters, even though Daryl tried in vain to dig the pair out.

As Newsweek points out, it is entirely possible that at least one of these characters is safe and that AMC is merely amping up the tension in the return episode of The Walking Dead. Of course, viewers will have to wait until the series returns on Sunday night in order to find out more about the fates of these characters.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.