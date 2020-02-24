Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Gets Her ‘Morning Exercise’ In A Yellow Bikini In New Video From Her Maldives Vacation

Elizabeth Hurley likely sent several hearts aflutter with the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the 54-year-old actress rocked a bright yellow string bikini that showed off her trim figure. Elizabeth wore her brown hair down and it cascaded past her shoulders in loose waves. She accentuated her bright blue eyes with dark liner but seemed otherwise makeup-free.

In each clip, Elizabeth was surrounded by lush tropical vegetation. The first video captured her getting onto a bike while second recorded her riding away. In clip no. 2, she flashed the camera a broad grin as she cycled. In the third video, she was seen from behind as she rode away which drew the viewer’s attention to her pert derriere.

According to the tags in the actress’ caption, the suit is from her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. While she didn’t share the name of the design, it appears that she wore the brand’s “Sunshine Yellow” bikini which currently retails for $67.20.

The post has amassed over 35,000 likes since it’s been posted and more than 850 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments fans enthusiastically complimented the Bedazzled actress.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!” one person wrote.

Others seemed amazed by Elizabeth’s age.

“According to Google shes 54!’ a second admirer added. “Clearly Google is lying.”

“Liz you look totally hot in that yellow bikini gorgeous and soooo sexy,” a third Instagram user wrote

Others asked for diet and fitness advice.

“So, please tell us Elizabeth, what is YOUR SECRET to a slim waistline???” a third commenter asked.

Several other Instagram users seemed unable to express their thoughts about Elizabeth’s video in words, so they filled their comments will collections of emoji.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers are likely used to her popping up on their timelines in bikinis. In her post before this one, the mother-of-one rocked a light blue bikini while she twirled around a coconut tree on a beach in the Maldives and pranced her way towards the ocean.

“And a beautiful Sunday to you all,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The clip has been viewed over 400,000 times since it was uploaded a day ago. More than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.

Elizabeth announced that she had traveled to her idyllic destination five days ago with a photo of herself in a strapless white bikini. The photo has been liked over 100,000 times and more than 2,000 people have commented on it.