Hannah Palmer Slays In Fiery Red Swimsuit For Steamy Hot Tub Shots

Hannah Palmer’s most recent Instagram update shows her flaunting her gorgeous curves in a skimpy red swimsuit. Over the past few days, the supermodel has been posing in some super sexy ensembles including a wide variety of bikinis in black, maroon, and white. In her latest share, Palmer stunned in another sexy swimsuit, this time a one piece.

In the first image in the double-photo update, she posed against a metal railing in a hot tub. The social media sensation put her beautiful body on display in a sexy red swimsuit that was high cut on the bottom, showing off her toned and tanned stems. The top of the swimsuit dipped low into her chest and showcased her cleavage for the camera as well. The swimsuit also included a red string that tied around her waist.

Even though she was ready for a dip in the pool, the bikini model wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The second image in the series was similar to the first, the only difference is that Hannah posed in profile, showing off her pert derriere and backside. In the caption of the post, she did not specifically reveal to fans where she was but instead just included a single red rose emoji.

Within just minutes of the photos going live, they have earned the beauty a ton of attention with more than 23,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some social media users took to the comments section to let her know that her body looks incredible while countless others only commented with their choice of emoji. A few more simply let Palmer know that they are big fans.

“So beautiful, amazing, sexy, and of course perfect in every way,” one fan raved with a series of red rose emoji.

“You’re so freaking pretty,” another Instagrammer wrote in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“Love the red girl beautiful as you,” a third user added.

“Smoking hot and gorgeous,” another added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty sizzled in another piece of sexy swimwear, that time in a string bikini. Once again, she showed off her toned body in a revealing swimsuit that was white and featured navy detailing around the edges. In the photo, she sat on top of a scooter, tagging her location in Hawaii. Like her most recent update, that post earned her a ton of likes and comments.