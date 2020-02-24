American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Relaxes In Her Underwear For Sultry New Pic

American model Holly Luyah shared a saucy new pic to her Instagram page on Monday, February 24. The gorgeous full-figured model was shown relaxing on a couch in a living room while wearing nothing but comfortable-looking undies from Lounge Underwear.

It looked like Holly was in the comfort of her own home, located somewhere in Columbia, Maryland. She sat on a gray couch and leaned against several decorative pillows while holding a mug with X’s and O’s printed on the porcelain. The mug’s design was fitting since her caption gave a shoutout to the song “X’s & O’s” by Jeremih.

Holly’s black underwire bra gave her just enough padding to create plunging cleavage, much to the delight of her 2.9 million followers. The curves of her busty chest were on display in addition to the entirety of her flat tummy. The hottie also exposed her enviable thighs by pulling her legs up onto the couch. Her matching black panties were somewhat hidden due to the positioning of her body, but they appeared to be rather scanty, with only thin straps keeping them in place. The Lounge Underwear logo was inscribed on the hemline of both articles of clothing.

The bombshell left her luxurious raven-colored locks loose. Her hair looked perfectly sleek and shiny, falling in neat waves that elegantly framed her face. The beauty also wore a light application of makeup that included mascara and subtle eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop dramatically. Her cheeks were tinged with a pink blush, and her lips were coated in glossy lipstick.

In less than an hour of going live, Holly’s post earned close to 30,000 likes and over 680 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to shower her in praise and admire her voluptuous curves. Some of her followers responded to her pic by filling in the lyrics of the Jeremih song she was quoting.

“Beautiful gorgeous astonishing,” gushed one fan, adding a string of adoring emoji to their remark.

“GORGEOUS…!!! You have beautiful legs…!!!” raved another admirer.

“Oh lord the thickness is real in this one she is hot as all hell,” wrote a third user.

“How u so perfect I have never seen girl like u in my whole life OMG can’t believe on [sic] my eyes,” contributed a fourth person, inserting heart emoji into their comment.

On Valentine’s Day, the foxy brunette shared a glamorous photo of herself rocking a form-fitting red dress in celebration of the romantic holiday. The gown hugged her chest, waist, and booty flawlessly — that image earned more than 80,000 likes.