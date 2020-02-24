Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Skimpy Monokini

The model sizzled in her revealing one-piece.

On Monday, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro got temperatures rising by sharing a series of sexy snaps with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo, taken in Orange County, California, shows the stunner standing on the steps of a pool. Despite the fact that most of the world has been experiencing winter weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. She sizzled in a bronze monokini with cut-out detailing. The skimpy swimwear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Dolly’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the one-piece. Her washboard abs, sculpted hips, and pert derriere were also put on full display. Dolly kept the look relatively simple and only accessorized with a sparkling ring.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, peach blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, the 35-year-old struck a seductive pose by placing one of her hands behind her head. She held onto the pool handrail as she turned her head and closed her eyes, pursing her full lips. For the following photo, Dolly faced away from the photographer and flaunted her curvaceous side profile. She looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers which of the two photos did they prefer.

Dolly’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question. Many commenters, however, stated they had a difficult time choosing a favorite image.

“Both! You are just pure perfection,” gushed one fan.

“You look incredible either way,” added a different devotee.

“I hate it when people say this but I will on this one… Both,” said another follower.

“Both you are perfect either way,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Dolly graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore skintight activewear. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.