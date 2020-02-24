Adrienne Bailon Looks Sensational In Pink Figure-Hugging Dress

For Adrienne Bailon’s latest Instagram upload, the former Cheetah Girl and current panelist on The Real has fans in awe of her.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a light pink figure-hugging dress that looked sensational on her. The garment was wrapped around her neck and displayed her shoulders. The look complimented her incredible shape and tanned complexion. The item of clothing fell down to her knees and showed off her golden legs. Bailon paired the ensemble with white heels and a small handbag which is from her own vegan leather collection.

The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress accessorized herself with a gold bracelet and small hoop earrings of the same color. Bailon applied a coat of white nail polish and black mascara for the occasion. She sported her light brown hair up in a ponytail

In the photo, Bailon posed by a staircase with a fancy fence going around it. She rested her elbow on top of it and looked over to her left. Bailon displayed her stunning jawline while parting her lips. The brunette beauty crossed one leg over the other and placed the mini bag in front of her.

For her caption, Bailon told fans she loved wearing this outfit over the weekend at the create and cultivate event. She explained that she had fun meeting incredible women that empower each other and that she was grateful to speak on the panel about diversity.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 43,500 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Looking like a boss in that dress,” one user wrote.

“Omg you look stunning,” another shared, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“You’ve been my role model since I was 5!! I’m so proud of you! And you look stunning!!” remarked a third fan.

“You look so amazing in this dress,” a fourth admirer commented.

Over the weekend, Bailon launched her own luxury, vegan leather handbag line, LA VOÛTE, and has been modeling the latest collection. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Amigas Cheetahs” entertainer posed topless. In one shot, Bailon covered herself with a large black box that had “LA VOÛTE” written in white capital letters. She rocked a glossy red lip and had on white nail polish.

In another photo, she was captured from the side and appeared topless again. Bailon displayed her incredible bone jawline in a profile shot and crossed her arms over while holding a cream snake-skin bag directly to the camera