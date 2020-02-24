Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Thigh-High Boots & Chanel Bag In Stylish New Photos

Megan Thee Stallion got trendy in her latest Instagram slideshow, wearing a fur jacket, leather boots, and and holding a navy blue Chanel purse.

In the first picture, the rapper sat down on a chair, leaning her head to the side and resting it on her hand. She was bundled up in an olive green jacket that featured brown fur piping on the collar, the sleeves, and on the hood, which she wore over her head. She wore a classic white T-shirt under the coat, opting to pair the fashionable ensemble with denim pants.

As she sat down, her dark brown leather boots came up over her knees, with the back reaching her thighs.

As the “B.*.T.C.H” rapper stared directly at the camera, she held the quilted Chanel bag between her legs. The dark blue purse featured gold embellishments, including a blue-and-gold chain.

Megan stood up in the second picture, which showed off even more of her jacket. This time, fans could see the additional brown piping that adorned the coat, outlining her zipper and pocket. She bent one arm at the elbow and lifted it up. She touched the piece of outerwear with her other hand, holding her Chanel purse in the crook of her arm.

She captioned the photos with three wave emojis.

In both shots, Megan’s 9 million followers could see her makeup look. She wore a sparkly silver shadow on her eyelids, which stretched into her inner-eye. Her lashes were thick and coated in black mascara. They fanned out and curled upwards. She wore dark eyeliner in her waterline.

Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, giving her face a slight contoured look. Her lips were lined with a dark apple red and filled in with a lighter pink hue.

In the comment section, Megan Thee Stallion’s fans were eager to tell her how much they loved her ensemble, leaving messages — and many flame emoji — for the rapper.

“Look atchu all dressed up,” one follower gushed.

“Jacket,” simply said a second fan, adding a line of flame emoji.

“Pretty mama,” complimented a third user.

“Now meg COME ON NOW,” wrote a fourth fan in all-caps, including a string of heart-eye emoji.

As Megan Thee Stallion fans and Inquisitr readers know, the hip-hop star is a big fan of switching up her look. Most recently, for her birthday, she sported bright blue hair, styled in two high buns. She paired her azure hair with a bold, cobalt fur jacket.