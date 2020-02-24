Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Lavender Bodysuit For ‘Weekend Shoots At Home’

Danielle Knudson’s most recent Instagram share shows herself clad in a sexy, lavender bodysuit. In the last two weeks, the blond bombshell has stunned in a number of different outfits including a sexy pink workout set from Alo yoga as well as a tiny black bikini on the beach but in her latest social media share, Knudson switched it up in a bodysuit, sharing not just one but two brand new shots.

In the caption of the post, the model explained to fans that she did a little photo shoot at home this past weekend, crediting a number of people including her stylist and retailer H&M. In the first image in the series, Knudson posed in front of a cream wall, looking straight into the camera with a small smile. She flaunted her gorgeous figure in a tight-fitting lavender bodysuit that was high-cut, showing off her fit legs. The NSFW ensemble also dipped low into her chest, showing off her cleavage as well.

For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The second photo in the deck showed the model in the same exact outfit only that time, she posed in profile, running her hands through her long, blond locks while showing off her beautiful legs.

Within just four hours of the photos going live on her page, they’ve earned Knudson a ton of attention from fans with more than 5,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to rave over her beautiful figure while countless others let her know that she looks gorgeous. A few more added heart and flame emoji.

“Wow…talk about beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Wow, so sexyyy babe,” another Instagram user chimed in addition to a few flame emoji tied to the end of the post.

“You are so fine,” a third social media user wrote.

“Just in case you need reminding, you are beautiful,” one more follower added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another skimpy outfit, that time a bikini. The smoking hot swimwear featured a tight-fitting top that pushed up her chest to showcase her cleavage as well as her chiseled abs. The bottoms were just as sexy, hitting just above her navel while showcasing her toned, tanned legs. That photo also earned her thousands of likes from her loyal fans.