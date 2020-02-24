‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Fans Wish They Could ‘Unsee’ Latest Sex Scene

Episode 9 of 'The Walking Dead' saw an intimate tryst between Alpha and Negan.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to The Wrap, many fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead are wishing that they could ‘unsee’ the sex scene that was included in the Season 10 return episode of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead received a rare SVL rating. This rating suggested that there would be nudity or a sex scene involved with the latest episode. As a result of this, many viewers were wondering who would be involved. Considering the episode would feature a large group attempting to escape a perilous situation involving a cave and a massive herd of walkers, the general assumption was that a passionate reunion might be in order once an escape had been achieved.

However, what actually happened was that the series regulars, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) ended up getting intimate at the end of Episode 9.

During the episode, Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst) had been discussing the potential of spies from the communities managing to find out where their group, the Whisperers, had hidden a large walker herd that they were using in order to intimidate the others. Negan then suggested to Alpha that the spy might be coming from within the Whisperers, pointing his finger directly at Gamma (Thora Birch), Alpha’s newly appointed third in charge.

Gene Page / AMC

At first, Alpha did not believe Negan but, later in Episode 9, it was discovered that Gamma was missing. Alpha sent out Beta to retrieve the missing member, telling him that it was likely she was the one who alerted the other communities to the location of their walker herd.

To congratulate Negan on working out how they were compromised, she took him far away from their camp and offered up her body to him as a reward. Telling Negan to strip, she did the same but refused to take her mask off, which is made from preserved walker skin. Negan questioned her about the mask at first but then succumbed and the pair were last seen in an embrace, Negan kissing Alpha through the mask.

For many viewers of The Walking Dead, the scene was too much. Instantly, they took to social media to discuss the strange sex scene.

“Trying to erase that scene with Negan and Alpha,” said one viewer on Twitter, following up with a gif of a woman wiping her eyeballs.

“Negan & Alpha getting it on is more disturbing than zombie guts,” said another fan of the TV series.

“I’ve seen some horrific things watching this show… Glenn/Abraham getting their heads smashed in, countless people being eating by walkers but nothing… NOTHING is as bad as Negan and Alpha having weird zombie mask sex,” said yet another.

Overall, the general consensus is that no one really wanted to see Negan and Alpha in all of their naked glory.

As to how this tentative new relationship will play out in the coming weeks remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into future episodes to find out more. And, for those concerned that they might have to watch the pair in a compromising position once more, this episode is the only one so far in Season 10 that has been given the SVL rating.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.