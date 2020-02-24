Demi Rose Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Activewear While Posing On Rodeo Drive

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 13.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner posing on the streets of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. She looked absolutely incredible in a plunging black sports bra and a pair of matching bike shorts with mesh paneling from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The skintight activewear showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported an extremely distressed denim jacket, giving the look additional edge. Demi accessorized the casual outfit with a Chanel clutch with a chain, a pair of delicate earrings, and a gold ring.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a flirtatious half ponytail. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and rose-colored lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a cherry apple red.

In the first image, the 24-year-old looked off into the distance as she adjusted her ponytail in front of a crosswalk. For the following photo, Demi stood on the sidewalk with people and storefronts in the background. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. The final picture is nearly identical to the first photo. The Birmingham native, however, did alter her position by lowering her hands.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she was excited to be visiting the Los Angeles area. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Many of Demi’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re the cutest ever,” gushed one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look incredible! Keep it up senorita,” added a different devotee.

Some fans proceeded to point out that the model received quite a bit of attention from pedestrians during her photo shoot.

“If you look closely, all eyes are on her!” said a commenter.

“Well it seems that the people love you too ([in] the background),” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer has not yet responded to the comments.