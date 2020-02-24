Stefflon Don Wows In Short Neon Yellow T-Shirt Dress & Matching Blazer Jacket

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share some new images of herself and they are incredibly eye-catching.

The “Pretty Girl” songstress wowed in a short neon yellow T-shirt dress that fell way above her knees. Stefflon paired the ensemble with a matching blazer jacket which complimented her beautiful skin tone. She sported the look with black heels and displayed the tattoo on her foot. Stefflon accessorized herself with a small gold chain, a couple of bracelets, a ring, and a headband. She put on a pair of small sunglasses that were in the shape of flames which added that extra swag to her outfit. Stefflon is known for changing up her hairstyle and opted for long dark straight hair.

For her makeup, she applied a glossy lip and black eyeliner. The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker held a small black handbag with a gold chain handle and rocked pointy pink acrylic nails.

In a series of photos, Stefflon posed in the back of a blacked-out window car.

In the first shot, she was photographed from the side and didn’t directly look at the camera lens. Stefflon placed one hand to her leg and had the other clutched onto the handle of her bag. The “Real Ting” rapper looked directly in front of her and tilted her head down slightly.

In the next frame, she looked over to the camera lens and raised one hand closer to her face. Her eyes weren’t visible in the image as her sunglasses were covering them.

For the next slide, she pulled her sunglasses down so her eyes were on display. Stefflon looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression and touched her locks with her right hand.

In the fourth and final pic, she pouted while placing her hand on her chest.

Stefflon geotagged the upload as Beverly Hills, letting fans know where she is in the world.

“Savage for the paper on ma Don Sh*t #BigDrip #RealDonsKnowWassup,” she wrote in the caption.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“This neon is giving me life,” one user wrote.

“Can I borrow this whole fit?” another shared.

“Just a hot Don,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Phew, Steff didn’t come to play!” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefflon is no stranger to impressing fans with her eye-catching garments. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Phone Down” entertainer rocked yellow hair when wearing a blazer with a multicolored graffiti print all over and tiny hot pants.