Australian Smokeshow Gabby Epstein Shows Off Tiny Waist In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes With Her Puppy

Gabby Epstein showed off her curves and her adorable puppy in her most recent Instagram post. The Australian stunner delighted her fans with the racy snaps on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy shots, Gabby is seen sporting a skimpy hot pink crop top and a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes. The ensemble showed off the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, hips, and long, lean legs.

Gabby wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which she pulled back behind her head. She left her bangs loose to frame her face. She accessorized the look with a chain and dangling pendants around her neck.

The blond bombshell rocked a full face of natural makeup for the photos. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also added pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, and dark pink gloss on her plump lips. She finished off the look with a glowing tan all over her body.

In her arms, the model held her adorable retriever puppy. In the caption, Gabby revealed that the dog’s name is River, and that the pics were napped in Los Angeles, Calfornia. In the background of the photos, a house, some outdoor furniture, and green foliage can be seen.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.3 million followers wasted no time showing their support for the adorable pictures. The post gained over 15,000 likes and more than 100 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Sooo cute…. you’re not bad either,” one of Gabby’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I only use Instagram to see you, literally,” another adoring fan told the model.

“River is very lucky to have such a darling of a mum,” remarked a third social media user.

“You sure are a cute young lady. The pup is cute too,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is often seen strutting her stuff in tight dresses, barely-there lingerie, skimpy tops, scanty bikinis, and short shorts, and her followers wouldn’t have it any other way.

Just last week, the Instagram hottie got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared four new photos of herself rocking a thong one-piece bathing suit with a white polka-dot pattern. That upload was also popular among Gabby Epstein’s fans. To date, that post has raked in more than 72,000 likes and over 460 comments.