Michelle Lewin Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Yellow Leggings For Glute-Focused Workout Videos

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin trained her glutes in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of yellow leggings and a black sports bra, she started the workout with a series of Bulgarian split squats. This exercise required her to rest one foot behind her on an exercise bench. She bent the front knee and straightened it to complete one repetition. During the clip, in a playful conversation with her husband Jimmy, Michelle stressed that the exercise can be used to train the quadriceps as well. The quadriceps will be engaged when the front leg bent at a 90-degree angle, she explained. Stretching that front leg forward will activate the hamstrings and the glutes.

Michelle moved on to the cable machine in the next clip. While there, she demonstrated glute kickbacks but explained that this piece of gym equipment can be used to target the other areas of the lower body as well. Bending the knee with the cable weight attached will work the hamstrings, she said.

The third clip saw her explain a variation on the standard kickback which required her to crisscross one foot in front of the other and to lift the back leg diagonally. This helps to develop a rounder butt, she added. Then she increased the weight on the machine, leaned forward and bent her active leg toward her torso before pushing it back. She told fans to do this exercise until failure and then lower the weight by half to do 10 more.

In the last video, Michelle said that her legs felt like cooked spaghetti so she opted to ditch the weights and gym machines to knock out a simple set of diagonal lunges into deep squats.

“You’re so fantastic!” one fan wrote. “Keep going! You inspire so much, gorgeous.”

This is hardly the first time that Michelle has trained her glutes in a video posted to her Instagram page. In a previous post, she trained that area of her body with a circuit that included double and single-legged glute bridges, weighted hip abductions and more.

