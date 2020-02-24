Lindsey Pelas Stuns In A Fringe Bodysuit: ‘I Think I Belong In The Desert’

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 24, posting a slideshow of herself wearing a black bodysuit with a fringe belt.

The low-cut one-piece featured a deep V so low that it reached to her midriff, while also showing off her voluptuous curves and ample cleavage. The fringe belt hugged her waist, which flaunted her hourglass figure. The pieces of fringe hung down and covered her legs, acting like a sheer skirt.

The Louisiana-born model stood in front of an arid landscape, with a bright blue sky beaming from above.

In the first image, the blond bombshell held her arms up at an angle, which showcased her biceps. She brushed her platinum locks away from her face with a sweep of her hands. She stared at the camera with her mouth slightly ajar, showing off her pearly-white teeth.

In the second photo, Lindsey had a serious look on her face as she glanced at the camera, her mouth closed and fixed in a straight line. This time, she stood with her arms at her hips, with one hand resting on her tanned leg.

Her soft brown brows were arched and shaped. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards, almost reaching her brow bone. She wore a champagne shimmer on her eyelids. Kohl black liner rimmed the outside of her eyes, making her sea-green irises stand out. Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer and blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were painted with a deep pink gloss.

Lindsey’s followers were eager to tell her how beautiful she was, and flocked to the comments section in droves.

Some loved her ensemble.

“Stunningly gorgeous in black Lindsey,” one follower wrote.

“Looooove that outfit,” another gushed.

Others were attracted to her beauty.

“Good golly Miss Molly,” said a fan in awe, adding heart-eye and flame emoji, as well as a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

“I think you are stunning @lindseypelas,” a user gushed.

At the time of this writing, the 28-year-old model racked up close to 80,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments on the Instagram set.

Prior to this Instagram slideshow, Lindsey most recently shared a video of herself sporting a bright purple bikini.

The skimpy bathing suit top was too small for the model’s “genetically gifted” assets. The risqué bikini top featured large cutouts as well, making it even more sexy. To add to the sultry look, she wore thong bikini bottoms.