Brielle Biermann Shows Off Dark New Hairstyle In Cleavage-Filled Selfie

Brielle Biermann is giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage as well as a look at her new ‘do in the most recent shot added to her wildly popular social media page. While the bombshell usually floods her Instagram feed with a number of selfies and photos where she rocks her signature blond locks, her fans were treated to another sexy photo yesterday that showed off her brand-new hairstyle as well as her gorgeous figure.

In the image, the Don’t Be Tardy star looked nothing short of spectacular as she rocked a dark brunette hairstyle. She wore her long locks parted off to the side, with a number of long and loose curls falling all the way down to her chest. As she looked off into the distance, she showed off her fierce application of makeup that included dark black eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

The Atlanta resident left little to the imagination, sporting a low-cut pink top that barely covered her chest and showed off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. The reality star held an orange drink in her hand as she sat next to a male pal who sipped on the same cocktail. He also looked dressed to impress while clad in an orange tiger-striped shirt.

Biermann tagged the duo at Nobu. Since the image went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the photo has earned an impressive 800-plus comments as well as over 71,000 likes and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others weighed in on her new, dark hairstyle. Countless others had no words for the new post and commented with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart-eye.

“You just keep getting hotter like wtf,” one follower commented.

“This is the best hair color you have ever had on you,” a second social media user added in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“This hair is just another level for you!!!!” one more chimed in.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the Bravo star sizzled in another sexy, revealing look. In the photo op, she could be seen rocking a lacy black top that dipped low into her chest and showed off ample amounts of cleavage for fans. In the caption, she showed off her funny side and made a pun, joking that she was a little bit tardy to the party that she was going to.