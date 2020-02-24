Stassi Schroeder Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Her ‘Chosen Family,’ Talks Show’s Future

Stassi Schroeder says 'Vanderpump Rules' will continue to grow with her group of friends.

Stassi Schroeder wants fans of Vanderpump Rules to know that the series is much different than other reality shows.

During a new interview, the longtime reality star said that when it comes to the Bravo hit, she and her co-stars weren’t just cast alongside one another. They’ve been friends for several years and spend tons of time together regardless of whether or not cameras are rolling for the long-running series.

“We were cast because we were truly all dating each other and we were truly all best friends,” Schroeder confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on February 14.

According to Schroeder, she and her co-stars are just as close now as they were years and when it comes to the time they spend together off-camera, they often enjoy taking trips together and spending holidays with one another.

“They are my chosen family. So as long as, I mean, I don’t see that ever ending, the fact that they’re always going to be in my life,” she explained.

As for the future of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder said that because her friendships with her co-stars will go on and on, she knows the series could too. As she explained, she doesn’t understand how the series would not grow with her and her cast mates because their relationships with one another are all completely authentic and irreplaceable.

“You know, you can’t just take one of us out and replace us because we’re still around each other,” she stated.

Schroeder went on to say that as long as the loyal viewers of Vanderpump Rules continue to tune into their show, there is no real reason it should ever go off the air. That said, she and her cast mates won’t be going back to “pretend” to work at SUR Restaurant if they no longer do.

In addition to being close to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Schroeder is also friends with other Bravolebrities, including members of the casts of Southern Charm, Summer House, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month that both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp will be getting invites to her and Beau Clark’s upcoming wedding in Rome, Italy.

“[Beau and Edwin] have been friends for a very long time and so that’s how I became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi,” she shared with the host.