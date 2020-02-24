Stassi Schroeder Reveals Thoughts On New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members, Admits Dayna Kathan Is ‘Pretty Good’

Stassi Schroeder is a fan of Dayna Kathan.

Stassi Schroeder may not be close with all of her new Vanderpump Rules co-stars but she is a fan of comedian Dayna Kathan, who was added to the series last summer for Season 8 along with four others, including Danica Dow, Charli Burnett, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on February 24, Schroeder explained why she’s taken a liking to Kathan before admitting that when it comes to the rest of the newbies, she’s had a hard time trying to find a common ground.

“I think Dayna’s pretty good. I laugh at everything she says. She’s honest. She’s open, she’s not afraid to really get in there. The other girls, I don’t really know that well,” Schroeder shared.

During one recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kathan was seen performing a comedy set as her co-stars sat in the audience.

Although Kathan was understandably nervous to perform in front of the group, they all appeared to be pleasantly surprised by how good Kathan was, especially her then-flame, Boyens, who admitted during last week’s episode that he wished he was as funny as she was.

Schroeder went on to say that because the new cast members of Vanderpump Rules are so much younger than she is, she has had her moments of wondering why they were added to the show. She also said that she doesn’t know how she could possibly relate to them because of the age difference between her and the newbies.

While Schroeder hasn’t hit it off with everyone quite yet, she made it clear to The Hollywood Reporter that she is not bitter about the new people being added to her already established cast. In fact, she said she’s all about new people being brought to the show and recalled the way in which Lala Kent brought drama to the series during Season 4 before becoming one of her closest friends.

Schroeder the mentioned James Kennedy, whose girlfriend Raquel Leviss was upgraded from part-time to full-time for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, by saying that he’s been great for television.

“But you have to kind of integrate them in a little more, so I think it’s just been a little overwhelming for us to have so many of them ’cause we kind of just don’t understand what we’re doing,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder spoke of Kathan during an interview with Access Hollywood in January, saying that the TomTom hostess and SUR Restaurant waitress is absolutely “hilarious.”