Michael Jordan Tearfully Remembers ‘Little Brother’ Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan stood up to speak at Kobe Bryant‘s memorial on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Air Jordan had tears in his eyes as he addressed the House That Kobe Built. When MJ took the stage, Beyonce, who performed earlier in the ceremony, reached out and gave Vanessa strength.

The announcer noted that Jordan first played Kobe when the former Los Angeles Laker was 18 years old. Jordan described his “dear friend” as his “little brother,” and the former Chicago Bulls superstar admitted he wanted to be the best big brother he could be to Kobe, who was trying to be a better person and a better basketball player. Kobe left nothing in the tank, noted the former Chicago Bears superstar as he spoke about his friend, describing late night texts, questions, and a mentorship that developed throughout the years.

Michael Jordan’s Tears Gives Birth To New Crying Meme

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Jordan, who had tears streaming down his face from the moment he stepped on stage, elicited cheers and laughter from the crowd that the world will have to look at another crying meme for the next several years. The NBA great said he told his wife, Yvette Prieto, that he wouldn’t cry, but it wasn’t a promise he could keep. He noted that Kobe Bryant got to him, leaving him in tears.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died.”

Through his tears, Jordan remembered what a difference Kobe had made during his 41-year long life, and he discussed how they’d gone from rivals to friends as time went by.

Michael Jordan Promises To Carry On Kobe’s Legacy As A ‘Girl Dad’

He mentioned that Kobe’s relationship with his children inspired him to be a better parent and grandparent. MJ promised to be a “girl dad” like Kobe. Earlier, Vanessa had named Kobe the MVP of Girl Dads, or MVD.

Jordan said that the type of dad Kobe was to his daughters is one of the things that people will continue to learn from the legacy that the late NBA player left. Jordan is the father of five children, including his daughters Jasmine and twins Victoria and Ysabel as well as sons Marcus and Jeffrey Michael.

“Kobe gave every last ounce of himself to everything he was doing. Kobe never left anything on the court, and I think that that’s what he would want us to do.”

Jordan implored the audience to live in the moment and make the most of all the time they have left.

“Please, rest in peace, little brother,” he finished.