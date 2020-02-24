Suzy Cortez Barely Covers Herself In Minuscule Red Lingerie

Suzy Cortez’s most recent Instagram share shows her killer figure in some of the sexiest lingerie that she has ever put on her body. As those who follow her on Instagram know, the brunette bombshell regularly rocks some of the hottest outfits on the planet while directing followers to the Only Fans website to subscribe for more content. Earlier today, she kept with the same theme and shared a link to her website urging fans to check it out and think about joining the exclusive club.

In the stunning new snapshot, the beauty appeared front and center, kneeling on both of her knees and looking down toward the ground. Cortez showed off her rock-hard body in a seriously skimpy lingerie set that included a red lace top with sheer, nude paneling that pushed up her chest and showed off plenty of cleavage. The model playfully tugged at the bikini bottoms that featured floss-like sides and a threaded rose that covered up her modesty. Also on display were her beautiful legs.

The social media star was dripping in jewelry that included a ton of gold chain necklaces as well as a pair of large hoop earrings and bracelets. She wore her long, dark locks down and parted off to the side in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eye shadow, and lip gloss while completing the ensemble with a pair of gold heels.

It comes as no surprise that the photo amassed over 28,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments and that number only continues to climb as time goes on. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to let the beauty know that they would be checking out her section of the Only Fans website.

“Absolutely stunning woman with stunning curves,” one fan raved in addition to a series of red heart emoji.

“Absolutely breathtaking and stunning in that swimsuit especially your amazing physique,” a second follower gushed.

“Stunning body, amazing lady,” another social media user added in addition to a few flame emoji.

“Very pretty, Hail the Women,” one more wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez showed off her toned and tanned figure once again in a barely-there white thong and a pair of knee-high socks. That photo also earned her thousands of likes and comments from her loyal fans.