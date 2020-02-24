Here Are 8 Music Stars Who Attended Kobe & Gianna’s Celebration Of Life

The memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, had several music stars in attendance.

The “Celebration of Life” took place on Monday, February 24 and had many musicians who wanted to pay their respects to Kobe and their other victims. Many of them had their own special bond with the NBA star and needed to say goodbye one last time. Others were even asked to perform for Kobe, Gigi and their friends and teammates who were with them when the tragedy occurred.

1. Beyonce

The Grammy award-winning singer opened up the “Celebration of Life” ceremony with two of her hits on Monday. She began with “XO,” which she said was one of Kobe’s favorite songs. While wearing a gold suit to commemorate Kobe’s tenure with the Lakers, Beyonce also closed out the tribute with “Halo.” Beyonce and Kobe’s friendship dates back to the 1990s, when the then-aspiring rapper appeared on Destiny’s Child’s remix of “Say My Name.” The Hollywood Reporter states that the two remained close through the years, and Kobe and Vanessa attended Beyonce and Jay-Z’s New Years Eve party back in December 2019.

2. Jennifer Lopez

JLo was seen in the audience at Kobe’s memorial on Monday. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer was seen alongside her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The camera cut to the singer on several occasions. In one instance, she can be seen crying as Vanessa speaks about both Kobe and Gigi. Before the ceremony took place, JLo shared a photo of her nails, which she decorated with Gigi and Kobe’s jersey numbers, “2” and “24.” Shortly after his death, JLo left a message that she has so many “memories and moments” with him and was sending love to Vanessa and their surviving daughters- Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

3. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah was also spotted at the Staples Center during Kobe’s grand memorial. The legendary rapper and multitalented celebrity didn’t speak on Kobe’s behalf, but was in the audience reacting to several speeches that were made about Kobe and Gigi. Queen posted a photo after learning of Kobe’s death on Sunday, January 26. Deadline reports that she also added in a rap verse to Stevie Wonder’s Love’s in Need of Love Today to honor Kobe during All-Star weekend earlier this month.

“Give love a shot / When you do, say ‘Kobe’ / 24 hours, eight days a week, trophies,” she performed as the crowd cheered the salute.

4. Snoop Dogg

Viewers of Kobe’s celebration watched as Snoop attended the afternoon service. The rapper was with his wife, Shante Broadus for the event. Since Kobe’s passing, Snoop has been vocal about how the loss of the longtime Los Angeles Lakers player has meant to him. He has also posted several pictures to honor Kobe on Instagram. His loyalty to Kobe even recently landed him in hot water. The rapper allegedly threatened Gayle King after she interviewed Lisa Leslie and brought up Kobe’s 2003 sexual assault charge, which were eventually dropped.

5. Ciara

Ciara was another music industry darling who was seen at the “Celebration of Life.” The expectant mother was panned to several times with her husband, Russell Wilson, right next to her. She also shared on her Instagram Stories that she would be attending, and showed off her glittery nails and shiny rings. Ciara then captioned the story by referring to Gianna and Kobe as “angels.” While it’s unclear if Ciara and Kobe had a personal bond with one another, she did leave a touching tribute to him and Gigi shortly after their deaths. The photo is of a younger Gigi being held by her daddy while wearing a Lakers jersey.

6. LL Cool J

The “Doin’ It” rapper was in the audience at the memorial and didn’t speak on behalf of Kobe. The two were friends for years, and LL shared when Kobe died that he watched his greatness from afar. The television personality also sent his condolences to Vanessa and their girls in his Instagram post.

“A month ago I was sitting in a restaurant talking about how great you were,” he began the tribute. “Now although you’re physically gone, your spirit lives on. You meant so much to so many people worldwide. We watched you grow from boy to family man. We watched you overcome adversity. We watched you tap in to your GOD given talents and potential. You inspired us to dig deeper and strive to go higher.”

7. Alicia Keys

Alicia was asked to perform during the “Celebration of Life” event. The “Diary” singer performed “Moonlight Sonata.” During the ceremony, Kobe’s best friend and former manager Rob Pelinka said Kobe memorized the song to remember the love he had for Vanessa and their girls. Alicia hosted this year’s Grammy Awards, which fell on the same day as the helicopter crash. The singer shared during the Grammys how special Kobe meant to her and the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place. She said she wanted to do something special to honor him, and brought out Boyz II Men for a touching tribute.

“I was just thinking, and I called some of my closest people that helped me, you know, really find the truth in that moment,” she said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, per Today. “It just so happened that Boyz II Men was there already that night, and we wanted to do something special, create something that felt like it was the right thing.”

8. Christina Aguilera

The Grammy winner sang “Ave Maria” as the final performance of the “Celebration of Life” ceremony. The Italian ballad paid tribute to Kobe’s early upbringing in Italy before he and his family moved to Philadelphia. The singer’s appearance was a surprise to the thousands of attendees and those who watched the ceremony. While it’s not clear if Christina and Kobe had a close relationship, she did end the performance by blowing a kiss to Kobe’s family, per Entertainment Tonight.