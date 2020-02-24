Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Bejeweled Pasties & Matching Underwear

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, American model Lyna Perez started off the workweek by uploading yet another provocative post for her 4.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photo shows the 27-year-old striking a seductive pose in front of an off-white backdrop. She bent forward with her back arched and her hands presumably on her knees. The tan and toned model looked off into the distance, as she parted her full lips.

The beauty opted to go topless for the photo, wearing only bejeweled pasties, a matching choker necklace, and a coordinating pair of hot pink underwear, manufactured by the clothing company Victoria’s Secret. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Her ample cleavage, flat stomach, and curvaceous hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Lyna accentuated her beautiful brown eyes with a subtle application of eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. She also sported glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to leave a number one through 100 in the comments section. She explained commenters who correctly guess the number that she was thinking of will receive “a follow [and] a private [direct message]” from her.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to fulfill Lyna’s request.

“You’re thinking of number 25, but can I just get your number instead?” quipped one follower.

Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wonderful simply beautiful you beautiful princess,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look great I can’t stop looking at you,” added a different devotee.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Lyna is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sheer red bodycon dress. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.