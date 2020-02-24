Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In A Bold Red Jumpsuit

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning double update that highlighted the natural beauty of Oregon — and showed off her curves. In the post, Sara rocked a bold red patterned jumpsuit from Revolve, paired with a few accessories to finish off the look.

In the first snap, Sara posed in front of a rustic wooden fence. Large stone formations and dry grass were visible in the background, and a tall, bare tree stood to her left in the breathtaking landscape. Sara’s ensemble was a burst of color in the otherwise neutral background. The jumpsuit she wore had a neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a cut-out detail below her chest to show a bit more skin.

The jumpsuit was form-fitting but not skintight, skimming over Sara’s curves. She added a short-sleeved white sweater over top of the jumpsuit, but kept it open so that the front of the jumpsuit could be on display. Sara finished off the look with a pair of crisp white shoes and a wide-rimmed hat. Her blond locks hung down in a sleek style, and she stared at the camera with a somber expression on her face.

For the second snap, Sara flashed a smile as she placed her hands in the pockets of her jumpsuit. The photo, which Sara mentioned in the caption was captured by her partner, Jacob Witzling, offered a slightly closer view of the ensemble.

She didn’t mention where exactly in Oregon the photos were taken, but the snaps managed to highlight the beauty of the landscape flawlessly. Sara’s fans seemed to agree, as the post received over 21,100 likes within just two hours. It also received 111 comments from Sara’s eager followers, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

One fan loved Sara’s style, and said “sometimes you wear clothes I wouldnt even think to try on but you look so cute it makes me wanna try more styles.”

Another fan commented “I’m so jealous of you. You seem to find all the places I want to be at. Peaceful and scenic. I love that. Thank you for your beauty and the places you take us.”

“Simply gorgeous,” another fan added.

While her latest update didn’t show too much skin, Sara frequently tantalizes her fans with scandalous ensembles from the clothing brands she partners with. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared another update in which she wore a red thong bikini and one-shoulder top that her ample assets nearly burst out of.