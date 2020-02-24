Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Leopard Print Bikini

The model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Monday, American model Alexa Collins shared a provocative post, that consisted of a sizzling snap and a brief video, with her 809,000 Instagram followers.

The images show the stunner posing on a gorgeous beach with a beautiful body of water and palm trees in the background. Alexa flaunted her fantastic figure in a halter neck leopard-print two-piece from the clothing company, Hot Miami Styles. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging bikini top. In addition, the swimwear put her toned midsection and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model accessorized the sexy look with a matching headwrap and a pair of delicate earrings.

The blond bombshell’s honey-colored hair was tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She expertly applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Alexa also sported sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lip gloss.

In the photo, the 24-year-old stood with her shoulders back, as she raised one of her hands to her face. She arched her back and jutted out her hips. Alexa gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The short clip consists of the model walking on the sand toward the photographer. She is seen playing with a strand of her hair and tugging on her bikini bottoms.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for Hot Miami Styles. She also asked her followers if they thought it was “okay” that she is still on “island time” despite the fact that it is the beginning of the workweek.

Many of Alexa’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Have a great week,” gushed one fan.

“@alexacollins very gorgeous and beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“@alexacollins nice suit! Meow,” said another follower.

“[Looking] like a doll,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.