Devon Windsor Rocks Tiny, White Bikini In ‘Paradise’ For New Instagram Video

Devon Windsor turned up the heat on her vacation in “paradise” recently with a new post on her Instagram. In a video on her feed, the babe rocked a white bikini that left little to the imagination as she strutted her stuff on a beautiful beach.

The video showed Devon walking in the sand as the song “Paradise” by Coldplay blasted off-camera. Behind her, the stunning blue ocean could be seen rolling onto the shore in gentle waves, as well as a single, green palm tree. Rock formations could be seen in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Devon and bounced off her glowing skim.

While the scenery was certainly breathtaking, fans were likely focused on Devon in her skimpy swimwear. Her look included a demi-cut, textured white top with thick straps on her shoulders. The top just barely contained Devon’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out.

Devon’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, cheeky thong. The front of the bikini sat low on Devon’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts left Devon’s long, lean legs and pert derriere fully exposed.

Devon accessorized the look with a gold watch on one wrist and some colorful bracelets on the other, as well as a dainty necklace. She also rocked a pair of pink sunglasses. The model looked to be sporting a mostly makeup-free face, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in luscious waves.

The video opened with Devon walking along the water towards the camera, her booty shaking with every step. She stopped in front of the camera and played with her hair a bit with her back arched, which further accentuated her figure. Finally, Devon turned around and ran off towards the water, giving fans a full view of her round booty in the thong.

Devon’s post garnered more than 19,000 likes and 30 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You have a beautiful body, baby,” one fan said.

“You rock a perfect tan,” another user added.

This wasn’t the only vacation footage Devon has shared. Over the weekend, she posed in a tiny, black bikini with an ice pop in another post.