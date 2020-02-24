‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Wyatt & Flo’s Pact Of Sacrifice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 25 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will weigh heavily on two people’s minds. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will discuss Sally and decide to put her happiness ahead of their own relationship, per TV Guide.

It was Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who broke the news to Wyatt. She told him that his former flame, Sally, was dying and only had one month left to live. Katie decided to break Sally’s confidence because the redhead didn’t want anybody to know her plight. She felt as if she should bear the burden of her death alone and that she didn’t want anybody to pity her, least of all Wyatt.

Wyatt was shattered at the news. Not too long ago, he and Sally had been engaged. In fact, longtime The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that he and Sally lived together in the beach house for over a year before Flo came along.

After months of not talking to Flo, he met up with the blonde. And after one short conversation with Flo, he decided that he had made a mistake by getting engaged to Sally. He tried to break off the engagement – Sally wouldn’t accept that he was leaving her again – and went back to his high school sweetheart. Now Wyatt and Flo feel guilty for their role in Sally’s heartache.

Wyatt knew that he had devastated Sally with the news that he and Flo were back together. But his guilt was amplified when Katie divulged Sally’s grim diagnosis. He feels terrible that Sally is dying and even worse that he cannot comfort her now that she needs him the most.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo and Wyatt will come up with a plan so that he can be there for Sally in her final days. Flo’s heart will go out to the dying Sally and she will tell her boyfriend, “You need to be there for her, Wyatt.”

Flo doesn’t want Sally to die alone. The redhead deserves a better send-off and live the rest of her life as a fulfilled woman. If Flo can make a small sacrifice for now, Sally will die a happy woman. She will decide that she can delay her and Wyatt’s future for a short time so that Sally can taste happiness. They will make a pact for Sally’s sake and sacrifice their immediate future.

“We can’t make her well but you can make her happy.”

The soap opera spoilers video show that Flo wants to do the right thing for Sally. And Wyatt will rush to be with the woman he once said that he would never leave again.