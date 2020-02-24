Laura Amy Teases Fans & Tugs At Her Bikini Top In Latest Update

Australia bombshell Laura Amy has been posting several beach snaps lately on Instagram, rocking several skimpy bikini sets, showing off her enviable curves, and her brand new update did not disappoint. On Monday, the model posed in a neon pink swimsuit somewhere at the beach, as she tugged on her bikini top.

The 27-year-old model’s bikini top was held together by clear straps that went over her neck and around her back. It featured classic triangle cups that contained her voluptuous chest. The photos captured her pulling at the string between her breasts with her thumb — showing off plenty of her cleavage in the process.

The brunette wore matching bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment was also held by clear straps that sat high on her curvy hips. Her flat abs, trim waist, and toned thighs were also on full display.

Sticking to her signature style, Laura wore a full makeup look that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. As her foundation seemed a shade lighter than her current skin color, Laura applied some bronzer to match her tanned skin. She added a hint of blush on her cheeks and wore a nude lipstick on her full lips.

The stunner let her long, black hair down and parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, Laura wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, her diamond engagement ring, and a thick gold bracelet.

The model mentioned “golden hour” in the caption and tagged her outfit sponsor Oh Polly in the post and the two photos.

Laura’s fans and followers loved the sizzling snapshots. Within the first seven hours of being live, the post racked up more than 17,000 likes and 340-plus comments. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update.

“Wow! Amazing, beautiful, and sweet. You are a wonderful dream,” one follower commented.

“What do you use for your photos? Always the best quality. You look so stunning, by the way,” another admirer wrote.

“Laura in a beautiful setting. You are very beautiful with superb eyes and an extra tan. You look sublime and lovely,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Love you in pink,” a fourth fan added.

Laura’s fellow influencers such as Abby Dowse, Tahlia Skaines, Chrysten Zenoni, Becca Edwards, and Dasha Mart showed some love on the post by dropping a trail of emoji in the comments section.