Pacific View Memorial Park: Where Is Kobe Bryant Buried?

Kobe Bryant is buried at Pacific View Memorial Park. The cemetery is located in Corona Del Mar, California. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on January 29, 2020. On February 7, father and daughter were laid to rest in an intimate ceremony for friends and family members, reported The Inquisitr.

The official website for Pacific View Memorial Park states its mission is to remind visitors of the beauty of life. The stunning and landscaped area comprises beautiful buildings, open courtyards, meticulous landscaping, and flowing fountains.

The area was designed, per the website, to express the joy of living and offer a place of beauty to honor a late loved one. Atop a low hill, this large cemetery overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The cemetery also houses a Garden of Valor that pays tribute by recognizing and providing a final resting place to veterans of the military and public servants. They also honor their immediate family members. Several memorials honor the five branches of the military, as well as firefighters and police.

The cemetery also works with the community by conducting an all-faith celebration of life candle lighting service. During this intimate service, families and friends are encouraged to submit a picture of their loved one for a slideshow. They then light a candle as their loved one’s name is spoken. Families also have the opportunity to hang an ornament in honor of their loved one on a tree.

The two were reportedly buried in an unmarked grave at the memorial park to keep unwanted attention away from their final resting place. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case as a photo allegedly showing Kobe and Gianna’s final resting place began circulating. However, the plot purportedly belongs to another person, but fans have been gathering there to pay their respects nonetheless.

“As part of our commitment to all families, we guard their privacy and do not discuss specific matters with the media,” a spokesperson for Pacific View told The Sun. “However, we can confirm that a photo circulating on certain websites is not the final resting place of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. We ask that the public respect the privacy of the family whose loved one is interred at the pictured location.”

The Celebration of Life service at the Staples Center is a much larger gathering where former teammates, NBA staff members, and fans gathered to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna.

Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Steph Curry, James Harden, Byron Scott, Lamar Odom, Vlade Divac, Devin Booker, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were all in attendance to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna.