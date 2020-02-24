In A Tennessee Town, The Opioid Crisis Is So Bad That Children Are Being Taught How To Administer Narcan

'It’s just like a little squirt gun,' a nurse teaches the kids.

The opioid crisis — an epidemic of addiction to powerful prescription painkillers — is so bad in one Tennessee town that children as young as seven are being taught to administer Narcan, The New York Times reports. Narcan is the trade name of Naxalone, a medicine that can save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids, if it’s administered in time.

The opioid crisis is a nationwide problem, but it’s hitting Appalachia the hardest, according to Nashville drug- and alcohol-treatment clinic Cumberland Heights. Poverty, social isloation, high unemployment rates and low access to care combine to make addiction and mortality rates from opioids significantly higher in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and other states.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in Elizabethton, Tennessee, where schoolchildren are being taught how to administer an antidote in the case of all-too-common overdoses.

Drug prevention educator Jilian Reece’s lesson treats it like a game. About a dozen kids gathered up at a library, where they were doing a “murder mystery” game. The kids role-played a situation where a restaurant worker had been found dead in a freezer, a victim of heroin laced with fentanyl.

The children were then shown how to administer Narcan, which is administered via a squirt through the nose.

“It’s just like a little squirt gun,” she said.

Following the lesson, the kids were given a bag to take home — a bag containing two doses of the medicine. Narcan/Naxalone does not have any effect on a person who is not currently suffering from an opiate overdose, according to Harm Reduction Coalition, so there is no danger of the children suffering any ill effects if they should accidentally ingest it.

One of the children who was present for the lesson that day, seven-year-old Nash Kitchens, is all to familiar with the opioid crisis. One of his relatives suffers with a dependence on the drug.

In Carter County, where 56,000 people live in a mix of rural towns and small cities, 60 people have died from opioid overdoses since 2014.

Efforts at getting Narcan into the hands of laypeople who may be in a better position to help, rather than just first reponders, have been wildly successful. Nearly 600 children and teenagers have gotten their hands on the medicine through their after-school programs or community education events. Some have turned around and taught how to use the medicine to their peers; others have come back for more, after having used it, presumably on friends, neighbors, or loved ones who have overdosed.