Bombshell Charly Jordan Rocks Winged Eyeliner In Gorgeous New Selfie

Charly Jordan took to Instagram yesterday to share two brand-new selfies that showed off her flawless face with some serious winged eyeliner. The smokeshow is most well-known for flooding her social media feed with a ton of photos from her modeling career, but yesterday, she switched things up a bit and shared a few shots to promote her YouTube channel.

In the first image in the series, the beauty appeared front and center for two selfies inside a car. She wore a slight smile on her face while showing off her gorgeous features in a beautiful application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and dark eyebrow filler.

She parted her long, blond locks off to the side and wore them curled, falling all the way down to her chest. The second photo was similar to the first, but the model posed in a slightly different way. Jordan kept things casual in a white graphic shirt as well as a distressed zip-up jean jacket. She added a simple silver chained necklace to the look.

In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she just uploaded a new video to her YouTube page where she talked about her tattoos.

The new share has not even been live for 24 hours, but it’s earned the Las Vegas native a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 155,000 likes in addition to over 400 comments. Some social media users dropped a line to let Jordan know how beautiful she looked while countless others let her know that they would be tuning into her YouTube channel. A few more had no words and simply used emoji instead.

“Would you like to marry me, please do not say no,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“You are so beautiful and I can’t wait to watch this video baby,” a second follower added in addition to a series of red-heart emoji.

“Your eyes shine like diamonds. Absolutely beautiful,” one more social media user added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model flaunted her flawless figure in an outfit that was just a little bit more revealing for another hot photo. Jordan rocked a light blue bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination, showing off her washboard abs as well as her muscular legs. The top of the suit was a triangle style and dipped low into her chest, showing a hint of cleavage as well.