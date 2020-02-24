British Beauty Chloe Saxon Ditches Her Shirt In Favor Of A Red Lace Bra & Miniskirt

Chloe Saxon opted to ditch her shirt in favor of a racy bra for a brand new Instagram snapshot. The British beauty posted the revealing photo to her account on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy shot, Chloe looked stunning as she rocked a red lace bra and a high-waisted red silk miniskirt. The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, and legs. She also showed of the floral tattoo on her arm.

Chloe accessorized the look with a pair of large gold dangling earrings and a dainty gold chain around her neck. She also opted for a full face of bombshell makeup.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, and a deep red gloss on her plump lips.

Chloe had her hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. In the caption of the shot, Chloe reveals that her outfit was made by the brand FashionNova.

The model appeared to be standing in a closet as shelves filled with purses and shoes can be seen behind her. A vase with pink roses, and mirrored furniture are also visible.

Of course, Chloe’s 630,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 4,200 times and leaving more than 80 comments within the first 40 minutes after the photo was shared to the platform.

“Absolutely stunning pic beautiful,” one of Chloe’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Love your outfit and eyes,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Can you please stop now!!! I can’t cope,” stated a third social media user.

“Sexy red dress Chloe. Stunning figure u have and lovely and perfect body and gorgeous smile and sparkle in ur lovely eyes Princess lady in red,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe’s fans have grown accustom to her showing off her hourglass figure in sexy photos. The model often showcases her enviable curves in tight tops, plunging dresses, racy lingerie, and scanty bikinis.

Over the weekend, the bombshell got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a dark pink satin dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched waist and puffy sleeves. That post was also a popular one among Chloe Saxon’s fans. To date, the post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 260 comments.