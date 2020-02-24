Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Shows Off Incredible Physique In Strappy Sports Bra

Sara Orrego shared her idea of a perfect weekend with her 1.3 million Instagram fans, while pairing it with a photo in which she showed off her amazing figure.

Over the weekend, the Colombian model took to the social media app to state that she did nothing but workout and lay on the coach watching movies. She asked her fans and followers who agreed that this sounded like a great way to spend the weekend.

In the photo, Orrego could be seen posing in front of a green wall as she struck a powerful pose that showcased her fit physique. She had her hips to one side and legs apart as she rested one hand on her waist. As she indicated via the geotag, the post was a partnership with Alo Yoga shot in Medellin, Colombia.

On her upper body, Orrego rocked a nude sports bra featuring a series of straps. A thicker set went over her shoulders, meeting in the back, while a thinner one attached at the front before going over the shoulders, crossing under the other straps. The top also had another set of thick straps that wrapped around her waist, meeting in the back. The Alo Yoga top boasted a triangle cut that showed off quite a bit of skin.

On her lower body, Orrego had on a pair of black pants that sat just below her bellybutton, showcasing the model’s toned abs. The pants had a loose fit, which gave her look a casual, edgy vibe. Orrego did not reveal where her bottoms were from.

Orrego wore her brunette hair styled in two side buns high on her head. Her hair was also parted slightly on the side, with a thin loose strand at the front helping frame her face. Orrego wore a thin layer of black liner and mascara that made her green eyes pop. She also had quite a bit of blush on her cheeks.

The photo proved to be popular with Orrego’s fans. Since going live, the post has attracted more than 72,800 likes and upwards of 540 comments. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to share their admiration for the South American model, showering her with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the messages were written in Orrego’s native Spanish, though other languages could be found as well, including English.

“Omg you’re everything,” one of her English-speaking fans raved, trailing the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“So cute,” replied another one.