Savannah Chrisley Wows In Tiny Daisy Dukes For Hot New Instagram Share

Savannah Chrisley put her legs on display in some short Daisy Dukes in another hot new Instagram share that was added to her popular page yesterday. In recent days, the blond bombshell has been sharing a variety of different photos on her account, including some as part of partnerships with online retailers as well as others from a tropical getaway with her family. In the latest addition to her page, the Nashville resident paid tribute to her BFF.

In the photo itself, the Chrisley Knows Best star was all smiles as she stood in a home next to her pal, Blaine Bowen. The 22-year-old put her figure on display in a loose-fitting white T-shirt with a V-neck that showed off just a little hint of cleavage. She wore the shirt tucked into her light-washed Daisy Dukes and also showed off her toned and tanned legs for the camera.

The stunner styled her short, blond tresses down and straight, parting her hair off to the side. Per usual, she also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. She added some jewelry to the ensemble with a silver watch and a matching necklace. Bowen dressed very similarly to her friend, sporting a pair of Daisy Dukes in addition to a loose-fitting pink T-shirt.

In the caption of the image, Chrisley wished her friend a happy birthday and gushed over how much their friendship means to her. The post has only been live for less than 24 hours, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her 2 million followers with over 40,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others chimed in to wish her friend a happy birthday.

“Very beautiful picture enjoy your day,” one fan commented, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“AWWW. BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE. GOD BLESS YOU LADIES,” a second follower added.

“You need to grow your hair out again I loved your long hair it was so pretty,” one more wrote in addition to a few flame and heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty stunned in another photo that was added to her feed, but it was only a head shot. In the image, the social media star posed in profile, showing off a gorgeous makeup application as well as her short, blond hairstyle. That photo earned thousands of likes and comments from her loyal fans.