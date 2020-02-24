Fitness Trainer Lauren Simpson Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Black Bikini

Lauren Simpson showed off her shredded physique to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 24, taking to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot from a previous trip to Southeast Asia.

For the photo, the fitness model posed in front of a wood door boasting an intricate design of leaves and geometric shapes in gold, red and blue. Simpson posed with her hips to one side as she placed one hand on her waist while taking her free hand to her head. The blond bombshell put one leg in front of the other in a way that further showcased the curves of her body.

In her caption, Simpson shared that the shot was captured by photographer Emma Salmon in Bali. The photog also shared photos from this same series to her own Instagram page, adding a geotag that revealed Simpson was, specifically, in Seminyak, a beach resort area at the southern end of the island.

Simpson rocked a black two-piece bathing suit. Her bikini top featured an underwire structure that pushed against the fitness model and trainer’s chest, helping highlights her ample cleavage. The top boasted thick straps that went over shoulders and were adorned with silver hoop details. A thick strap in the middle connected the cups of the bikini top.

Simpson teamed her bikini top with a pair of bottoms with straps that matched the bra’s. The bottoms’s straps sat high on the model’s sides, contrasting her strong hips with her slender midsection. The front of the bottoms were very tiny, baring quite a lot of skin on Simpson’s groin area. According to the tag the model added to her post, her swimsuit was from Alt Swim, an Australian brand of luxury swimwear.

Simpson wore her platinum blond hair swept over to one side and styled down. Her perfectly straight strands fell over her left shoulder, resting on her chest and arm.

In just a few hours of going live, the photo has garnered more than 27,100 likes and upwards of 400 comments, proving to be quite popular with her fans. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to rave about Simpson’s chiseled physique, while also expressing their admiration for the trainer.

“This goes to you as well, Stay strong Queen of Queens,” one user wrote, including a queen, praying hands a red rose emoji at the end of the comment.

“Goddess,” replied another one, adding fire and a red heart emoji after the words.

“[L]ove this!!! And so incredibly proud of you,” a third fan chimed in.