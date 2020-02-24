Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Adorable Instagram Posts For Youngest Son Joaquin’s Birthday

Superstar couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both took to their Instagram pages on Monday to make note of their youngest son Joaquin’s birthday. Joaquin is turning 17-years-old and his parents shared some sweet sentiments in praising their third child’s life.

Mark’s Monday morning Instagram post included a caption wishing “champ” a happy birthday and he added that they love him. Kelly commented on that post noting that Joaquin is the favorite third-born kid ever, teasing that her husband Mark is a close second.

The first photo in Mark’s post showed a handsome teenaged Joaquin dressed formally in a blue jacket and an ivory shirt with a matching ivory bow tie. There were several additional photos included in the post that featured the teen doing various wrestling and boxing activities.

Nearly 160,000 of Mark’s fans liked the post in the first few hours after he had shared it, and more than 900 people commented. Fans and fellow entertainment personalities flooded the post to wish Joaquin a happy 17th birthday.

Kelly shared a post on Instagram celebrating Joaquin’s birthday right around the same time that her husband Mark did. In addition to a sweet caption that incorporated a touch of Kelly’s quirky sense of humor, she shared a 4-minute video comprised of photos from throughout Joaquin’s 17 years of life.

Joaquin’s mom used Puerto Rican singer Elvis Crespo’s song “Suavemente” as the backdrop for the video that featured dozens of photos of the 17-year-old. There were plenty of recent photos along with quite a few from Joaquin’s younger years and his sister Lola and brother Michael were in many of the shots.

This post of Kelly’s received a lot of love from fans too. The cute video clip was viewed nearly 300,000 times in less than four hours and more than 1,200 people chimed in to send Joaquin their birthday wishes.

“Time is a gangsta,” wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete as she noted that her son Roman turns 15-years-old on Tuesday.

“That kind, smart, handsome young man makes us all better. Happy birthday Joaquin!” shared ABC news anchor David Muir.

“Happy birthday!! Just getting bigger and more handsome by the second. You guys have raised some great kids. Xojd,” wrote actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“What a cutie! Happy birthday!” enthused actress Mindy Kaling.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Kelly and Mark were wishing their daughter Lola a happy 18th birthday, watching her graduate from high school, and getting her started at college in New York City. Michael, Kelly and Mark’s oldest child, has also stayed in NYC for college and acting gigs.

Now that Joaquin is 17, graduation and college will not be too far behind for him. Kelly recently joked that she and Mark have big plans for when they are technically empty nesters, and their plans make it clear that the spark is still very much alive in this marriage.

Fans always love seeing both current and throwback photos of the family and these birthday posts for Joaquin included a lot of fantastic snaps.