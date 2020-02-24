Harvey Weinstein Guilty On Two Counts, Acquitted On Three Others

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two of five charges brought against him during a high-profile sexual assault trial in Manhattan, The New York Times reports.

Jurors on Monday convicted Weinstein of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree but acquitted the movie mogul of the more serious charge — predatory sexual assault.

The Damning Testimony That Helped Convict Him

As The Telegraph reported in 2017, Mimi Haleyi was an aspiring production assistant whose career had brought her into contact with Weinstein. At the time, Haleyi was in her 20s, and she says that Weinstein pursued her sexually to the point of being aggressive — at one point even trying to force himself through the door of her room to convince her to join him on a trip to Paris.

By the time of the alleged assault, she thought she had shut down Weinstein’s sexual advances and was attempting to maintain a professional relationship with him so as to not damage her career.

When the alleged assault took place, she was in Weinstein’s New York apartment when they ended up in what she believed was a child’s bedroom. It was there she says that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.

“He held me down on the bed. I tried to get away, I tried to get him off of me and kept asking him to stop but it was impossible. I would not have wanted anyone to do that to me even if the person had been a romantic partner,” she said.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Jurors Appeared To Doubt The Testimony Of Annabella Sciorra

As Fox News reports, actress Annabella Sciorra claimed that when she was in her early 30s in 1993 or 1994, Weinstein showed up at her Manhattan apartment. Sciorra, now 59, claims that Weinstein forced his way inside and raped her, including performing an oral sex act on her.

Under cross-examination, Sciorra was asked by Weinstein’s attorney why she opened the door in the first place, and why she didn’t attempt to fight back.

At the time, Sciorra weighed only about 100 pounds, while Weinstein weighed closer to 300.

“He was too big [to fight off]. He was frightening,” she said.

However, the jury seemed to have been deadlocked on the Sciorra charges, even sending a note to the judge who then told the jurors to continue deliberating.

Weinstein’s Defense Noted That Some Victims Kept In Contact With Him

During the trial, Weinstein’s defense team noted that several of the women who had accused him of sexual crimes still maintained relationships with him. Some sent him “warm and flirty” emails. Others even had consensual sex with him.

As The New York Times notes, Weinstein will also have to appear in Los Angeles to face another round of criminal accusations. In the Los Angeles case, two unidentified women claim that Weinstein raped them — just a day apart — in 2013.

Following the verdict, the judge ordered Weinstein be sent straight to jail. His attorneys, who claim Weinstein needs medical attention following a recent unsuccessful back surgery, argue he should be housed in the jail infirmary for the time being.

This is a developing story. More information about Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing will be provided as it becomes available.