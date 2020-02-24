Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Gets Sexy In An Orange String Bikini At The Beach

Cindy Prado stunned in a skimpy little bikini for her latest Instagram update. The Cuban cutie got the pulses of her fans racing in the sexy snaps on Monday afternoon.

In the racy post, Cindy went into full bombshell mode as she posed in an orange string bikini at the beach. The model’s tiny two-piece boasted a classic triangle top and bottoms that tied at the sides.

The bikini showed off Cindy’s toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs. The suit also put her curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs on full display.

Cindy accessorized the beach look with gold bracelets on her wrists, dangling earrings, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and peach-colored eye shadow. She added coral-colored blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout to complete the style.

In the background of the shots, a large palm tree, the water, and a boat can be seen as Cindy poses in an array of positions, including a sultry snap of her tugging at her bikini bottoms.

In the caption, the model reveals that the bikini was made by the brand Meshki Swim, and that the photos were snapped in Miami Beach, Florida.

Of course, many of Cindy’s over 1.1 million followers flocked to show their love and support for the post, clicking the like button more than 9,300 times while leaving over 160 comments within the first 35 minutes after it was published to her account.

“You look so beautiful and amazing,” one of Cindy’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re still number one. You’re stiĺl the one I am dreaming about,” remarked another adoring fan.

“My favorite color and the most beautiful woman,” a third social media user gushed.

“Oh Cindy! You are so cute and sexy girl,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy Prado has been heating up Instagram with her racy bikini shots for months. Over the weekend, she wowed her fans when she posed topless in a blue string bikini as she lounged by the ocean with wet hair. That post has earned more than 42,000 likes and over 660 comments to date.