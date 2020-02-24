Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Endless Legs In High-Cut Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski made an appearance on the official Instagram of her swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman, over the weekend. In a new photo on the brand’s feed, the model rocked the Melba bikini set, which left very little to the imagination and showed off her killer body in the best way possible.

The photo showed Emily posing on a covered deck as she leaned against a railing. Behind her, stunning, still blue waters could be seen, as well as an island filled with trees in the distance. It’s unclear where the photo was taken. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down and reflected off the water. Although Emily was slightly hidden in the shade, fans could still see that she looked breathtakingly beautiful in her swimwear.

Emily’s look included an orange, black, and white, abstract-patterned top with a bow at the center. The cups plunged low into the model’s busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a bit of underboob was on show.

Emily’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottom in a matching pattern. The bikini featured ties on the sides and a V shape emphasized her hourglass figure and left her long, lean legs exposed. A hint of Emily’s pert derriere was also visible.

Emily finished off the look with a pair of white and pink Nike sneakers, a tan bucket hat, and a beverage in a small glass bottle in her hand. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage over her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in sleek waves under the hat.

Emily posed with her arms spread out on the railing behind her. She cocked one hip to the side to further show off her figure and pointed her toes in a way that made her pins her extra-long. She leaned her head to the side and looked down at the ground.

Inamorata Woman’s post garnered more than 19,000 likes and 40 comments in two days, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wooow, I am in love with this set,” one fan said with a red heart.

“You are simply stunning!!” another user added.

Emily always knows how to drive fans wild, both on her own Instagram and her clothing brand’s account. In a post on her own feed on Monday, Emily showed off her cleavage in a plunging, sparkling top, which her followers loved.