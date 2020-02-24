Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging Mini Dress

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, February 24, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner sitting, perched on the arm of a chair, in a white-walled room. She struck a flirtatious pose by placing one of her hands on her waist, as she held onto a single white rose. Anna tilted her chin downward and closed her eyes, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 27-year-old sizzled in a white mini dress with lace detailing and bell sleeves. The plunging ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Anna’s incredible curves and long, lean legs were put on full display. The model kept the feminine look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and pinned back a few pieces of her hair, making her look even more glamorous. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Anna generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The model also sported sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and peachy nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the white rose in the photo, noting that the flowers are her “favorite”

Fans seemed to love the stunning photo as it soon amassed more than 26,000 likes. Many of Anna’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“White looks good on you,” gushed one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are a beautiful rose,” added a different follower.

“You look super gorgeous,” said another commenter.

“Goodness you are beyond beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Swedish beauty has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a pair of figure-hugging white yoga pants that showcased her toned derriere. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.