Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sizzles In Harness Costume Inspired By ‘Overwatch’ In Racy New Photo

Meg Turney shared a couple of throwback photos to her Instagram feed over the weekend that featured her in a costume inspired by the character Tracer, from Overwatch, and her 745,000 followers are loving it.

The cosplay model came across the snapshots early last week when she was signing print shop orders, and couldn’t help but share the cute outfit with her fans and followers, she wrote in the caption.

The photos showed Turney kneeling on a furniture with a cover featuring the United Kingdom flag. The first shot saw the model and cosplayer facing the camera while the second featured her with her back to the camera, giving the viewers different angles of her costume — and body. Turney did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the photo shoot was taken.

Turney wore a costume inspired by Lena Oxton, better known as Tracer, a fictional player character who appears in the 2016 video game Overwatch. Turney wore a black harness that hugged her upper body, going around her breasts and wrapping around her torso. Covering her chest was a bright orange bra that featured an underwire structure that helped showcase the model’s cleavage. The top included thick straps adorned with golden rings that went over her shoulders.

The harness attached to a pair of black bottoms Turney wore on her lower body. Overwatch‘s symbol was printed on the underwear bottoms in white and orange. The bottoms sat low on Turney’s body, leaving her stomach exposed. The costume also included a garter belt that attached to a pair of orange socks that sat high on her thighs.

As the second shot showed, Turney’s underwear featured a thong bottom that bared her perky booty.

Around her neck, Turney wore a pair of orange goggles resembling the mask Tracer wears in the game. Turney completed her costume by wearing a dark wig styled in pointed strands to match the characters hairstyle.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with Turney’s fans. Since going live, the photos have garnered more than 50,100 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her costume, and also to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Some of my favourite photos of yours!” one user wrote, trailing the words with red hearts and a footprint emoji.

“That’s the print in my calendar order,” replied another fan, including a smiley at the end of the comment.

“Never knew Tracer was peachy and so damn adorable!” a third fan chimed in.