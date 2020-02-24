Brunette Beauty Gia Macool Shows Some Serious Skin In Daring Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Gia Macool didn’t hold back in a daring cut out dress for her latest Instagram snap. The brunette bombshell uploaded the shot to her account on Monday morning.

In the sexy post, Gia looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed in a skimpy dress with black, orange, tan, and white stripes on it. The gown boasted cutouts in the middle of the chest, midsection, as well as hip-high slits.

The dress showed off Gia’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, and gave a peek at her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a ring on her finger.

Gia’s wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her arm. She also sported a full face of makeup for the shot.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and dramatic pink eye shadow. She added coral-colored bush to the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, and forehead, and dark pink lipstick to complete the style.

In the background a sunlit field can be seen. In the caption, Gia opened up about running a successful Instagram page.

Of course, many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers immediately flocked to show their support for the post. The picture earned more than 7,300 likes and over 230 comments within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her feed.

“Don’t ever change. You are doing everything right. Chasing a trend will just make you tired. Stick to what gives you drive. No one can ever take that from you,” one of Gia’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Gia, I think u r the most beautiful woman on the earth but still is there any woman whose beauty u love??” another fan remarked.

“It’s ur constant efforts and ur passion which keeps ur fans going. Speeches are full of motivation and advice. Love u way u carry yourself,” a third social media user told the model.

“So very beautiful and gorgeous Gia. You make me happy every time you post. My favorite forever,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia Macool is no stranger to showing off her figure in tight dresses. Earlier this month, the model stunned in a sheer, black dress. That post has raked in more than 30,000 likes and over 800 comments for the model to date.