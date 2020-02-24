‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Hannah Ann Sluss Rocks Plunging Pink Swimsuit In New Instagram Photo

Hannah Ann Sluss, one of the three women still competing on The Bachelor, liked stopped her Instagram followers in their tracks with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared photo, Hannah rocked a plunging pink swimsuit. The suit’s cleavage-baring light-pink halter top flowed into a thick waistband that was slightly darker than the top. The design’s mid-rise briefs were the darkest shade of pink and that helped to emphasize Hannah’s hourglass figure.

Hannah wore her dark-brown hair loose and it looked windswept in the image. Her makeup was soft and glamourous with the standout feature being her bright pink lipstick. She also held a glass of champagne in one hand, a likely nod to her time on The Bachelor.

According to the tags on the photo, Hannah’s swimsuit is from a brand called Closet Candy Boutique. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at the brand’s website reveals that it’s called the “Swimming Pretty Poolside” suit. It currently retails for $45.

The photo has been liked close to 130,000 times, as of this writing and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered the Tennessee native with praise.

“This suit looks so beautiful on you, I’m speechless,” one person wrote.

A second commenter praised Hannah for showing off her curves

“Love it,” they wrote. “You look beautiful healthy and realistic and I appreciate your thighs as a size 6 gal.”

“Beautiful inside and out and genuine,” a third commenter remarked. “Thanks for sharing yourself with us. All the best to u Hannaann!”

In the comments, one former contestant on the current season of the show seemed to reflect on their experience on the show.

I’m glad “quiet evening” and champagne can belong in the same sentence again,” Natasha Parker wrote. “You deserve it! Drink up boo!”

This is hardly the first time that Hannah has worn a swimsuit in a photo on her Instagram page. In a previous post, the 23-year-old model wore an orange patterned bikini while she posed on a beach. She paired the suit with layered delicate necklaces and one of them trailed down her torso. Much like the most recent post on her Instagram page, Hannah wore her brown hair loose in the photo and seemed to wear light makeup to accentuate her stunning beauty.

“Go wherever your heart takes you,” she wrote in the caption.

The upload proved popular with her fans as its been liked more than 110,000 times. More than 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it.