Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Massive Quads In Skintight Leggings

Savannah Prez showcased her massive quads to her 701,000 Instagram followers on Monday, February 24, to encourage users to get started on their fitness journey by purchasing her ebook.

The Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a workout set that flaunted her famous chiseled physique, particularly her quads.

The photo showed Prez standing in what looked like a gym as she faced the camera. The model stood with her legs slightly apart in a way that put her legs front and center. Prez let her arms rest by her side. Prez did not include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Prez paired the snapshot with an inspirational caption that urged women to realize their full potential and become that person. At the end of the post, she urged her followers to “take your quads to the next level” by clicking on the link in her bio to purchase her ebook, titled “Quads Bible.”

Prez sported a pair of lilac leggings that sat above her bellybutton, clinging tightly to her fit midsection. The yoga pants had a light fabric that put the muscles of her quads in full evidence. The camera also used light in a way that further contrasted her chiseled legs.

On her upper body, Prez had on a black sports bra with thick straps that went around her neck. The top also boasted a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. The bra included a strong lower band that gave the top quite a bit of support. Prez did not add any tags to share where her outfit is from.

Prez wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. She wore a bit of makeup on her eyes, adding depth to her gaze.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans and followers. In just a few hours of being published, the photo has attracted more than 20,800 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Instagram fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Prez and compliment her amazing physique.

“Strong boss babe,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a few flexed bicep emoji.

“Damn those are some b*d*ss quads,” replied another fan, also adding a flexed bicep at the end of the message.

“Biggest inspiration,” said a third fan, following the words with hands raised and a red heart.