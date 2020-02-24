Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Shows Off Pert Derriere In Tight White Leggings

Anna Nystrom is showing off her world-famous booty in some seriously tight white leggings. The Swedish-born model has been busy this past weekend, flaunting her figure in three different outfits — including a lacy black bra, some tight leggings and a beanie, and a sexy black dress. In the most recent update that was shared for fans, Nystrom went back to her roots, stunning in another workout-chic look like she does on a weekly basis.

In the beautiful new photo, the blond bombshell posed against an orange wall, turning her backside to the camera while looking over her shoulder and directly into the lens. She wore a slight smile for the photo op, in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The smokeshow styled part of her hair in a tight french braid on the side of her head while wearing the rest of her beautiful, long mane down and curled.

She looked like a vision in white, rocking a loose-fitting white crop top that draped perfectly over her figure while showing off her toned body in a pair of tight leggings that hugged all of her curves, accentuating her pert derriere. In the caption of the shot, she kept things really simple, only adding a number of emoji — including a few pink hearts as well as the flexing muscle emoji. The stunner tagged her location at the Sports Club Vallentuna and looked like she was ready for a sweat session.

In just a few short hours of the photo going live, it’s earned the social media star a ton of attention, racking up over 109,000 likes in addition to more than 900 comments. Some Instgrammers took to the snap to let the Swedish model know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“Can’t take my eyes off you, You look beautiful,” one fan added with a flame and smiley face emoji.

“Such beautiful eyes here,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Very beautiful, looking pretty,” a third devotee chimed in, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom stunned in another revealing outfit, that time one that was black in color. In that particular shot, she put on a sexy display in a lace bra that pushed up her chest and revealed a lot of cleavage for the camera. The scandalous image only showed her from just below the chest to the top of her head, but she looked picture-perfect, so it’s no surprise that that photo earned her plenty of likes and comments as well.