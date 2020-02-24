Italian Hottie Kelsie Jean Smeby Fastens Her Bra While Flaunting Her Booty In White Thong

Kelsie Jean Smeby let it all hang out in a scanty lingerie set for her most recent Instagram photo. The Italian model stunned fans with the post on Sunday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Kelsie looked smoking hot as she stood in a bathroom in front of a mirror in a white thong and a matching bra. The bra boasted multiple straps around the back, which the model fastened as she stared at herself in the mirror.

The lingerie showcased Kelsie’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, round booty, and long, lean legs. She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

The brunette bombshell also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, and nude lipstick on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo, a white sink and tile can be see, as well as a white bath towel. A hairdryer hung on the wall as the image featured Kelsie from behind as the camera looked at her through the bathroom door.

In the caption of the pic, Kelsie told her fans that self love is the best kind of love.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 613,000-plus followers fell in love with the shot. The photo raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 160 comments within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Wow your beauty is so perfect and angelic, I could spend my whole life admiring your beauty,” one of Kelsie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” remarked another admirer.

“Who wouldn’t love looking at that every day?” a third comment read.

“Such a beautiful sexy precious woman looking back at you in the mirror,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has become a fan favorite on Instagram with her racy posts, where she often poses in tiny lingerie, skimpy crop tops, scanty bikinis, booty shorts, plunging dresses, and more.

Earlier this month, Kelsie Jean Smeby’s fans when wild over some photos of the model rocking some low-cut black lace lingerie while showing off her insanely long legs. To date, that post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 210 comments.