‘The Bachelor’ Episode 9 Spoilers Reveal What Peter Weber’s Overnights Show Will Entail

Peter Weber will have the opportunity to go on overnight dates with Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller, and Madison Prewett during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor. Spoilers have hinted that fans will be left hanging without a rose ceremony, and now blogger Reality Steve has the details.

Reality Steve had previously shared that the Women Tell All special would be taping in Los Angeles over the weekend. He learned that controversial finalist Victoria would be there, which was interesting information for a couple of reasons.

Given how ABC traditionally handles these, Victoria’s presence essentially confirmed Reality Steve’s spoilers that she would be eliminated by Peter after the overnights. That means that Madi and Hannah Ann are his final two, just as the spoiler king has previously shared.

This result is now confirmed not solely due to Victoria’s presence at the WTA filming. It was also confirmed because the audience was shown Episode 9 and a bit of what happens after that before Victoria and the other ladies were brought onto the stage.

Thanks to Reality Steve’s sources, it’s clear exactly where Episode 9 ends on Monday night. As many fans expected, there’s something of a cliffhanger ahead.

Reality Steve broke down all of the new Bachelor spoilers after the WTA filming via his Twitter page on Saturday. He says that the February 24 episode begins with Madi pulling Peter aside to talk to him. After that talk, the group heads to Australia.

The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Madi, Hannah Ann, and Victoria will stay in a suite together during this next phase of dates, an unusual situation. As previews have shown, Madi will tell Peter during their date that she’d be unable to get engaged to him if he’d been intimate with either Hannah Ann or Victoria.

Previews for this awkward situation show Madi walking away from the dinner table, leaving Peter sitting there alone. Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that she doesn’t fully leave though.

“She doesn’t storm off, she just excuses herself. Peter cries at the table, then walks after her. She cries on his shoulder and then the episode ends with them ultimately saying goodbye to each other. So that’s how Monday’s episode will end,” Reality Steve explains.

Additional The Bachelor spoilers from the WTA taping indicate that on Monday, March 2, the Women Tell All episode will first show pre-taped footage revealing what happens after Peter and Madi say goodnight. This segment will wrap with the next elimination and set the stage for the final dates and last rose ceremony.

While there are still some significant unknowns regarding how this season ends, The Bachelor spoilers have promised chaos, drama, and shockers. Episode 9 airing on Monday night will lay the groundwork for this drama ahead and fans are anxious to see how it all plays out.